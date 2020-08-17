Anthony Love will be arraigned today on charges of murder and manslaughter

A 32-year-old parolee has been arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter after the death of a three-year-old in July.

The Rochester Police Department said Anthony Love of Rochester was arrested on Sunday in connection to the death of Kei'Mere Marshall. Kei'Mere was found not breathing around 1:30 a.m. July 11 on Avenue C, where firefighters performed CPR before he was brought to the hospital.

The boy, who was discovered to have multiple injuries during his stay at the hospital, never regained consciousness and was placed on life support. He died July 14.

After an investigation, police said Love subjected Kei'Mere to physical abuse that ultimately caused serious physical injuries and his death. Love is on parole until 2025 for a 2016 robbery conviction.

Love was sent to Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned today.