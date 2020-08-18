During this pandemic, bicycle sales have increased exponentially, so more cyclists than ever are on the highways. Both cyclists and drivers should consider optimum safety tips.

The vast majority of drivers cautiously approach us from behind and wait so we can crest hills safely. When we don’t move onto the shoulder, it’s usually because we can’t see or hear your approach, so please turn on your headlights; it’s especially difficult for us to see dark-colored vehicles that blend into the road’s color. Our mirrors bounce and the wind whistles in our ears. If we still don’t move over, the shoulder is unpaved or unsafe: loose gravel, wet lawn clippings, storm grates, glass, manure.

We cyclists must make ourselves highly visible by wearing bright clothing and adding powerful flashing headlights and taillights. We should mount a mirror on our bikes or our helmets. We must follow all traffic rules (e.g., stop at all stop signs) and signal turns early and clearly by pointing with an extended arm. When cycling with others, we must ride in a single file to give drivers approaching from behind adequate passing space, even if it means altering our pace. Especially when cycling alone, we should carry a cellphone, an ID, a medical insurance card and an emergency phone number. And we must practice safe distancing while the pandemic rages.

See you on the road!

Jim Reed

Canandaigua