Troopers: A wrong-way driver appears to have struck another vehicle head-on early Tuesday morning

FARMINGTON — Three men died and two more were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on the New York state Thruway in Ontario County early Tuesday morning, according to State Police.

Trooper Mark O'Donnell said that it appeared that an 81-year-old man from Stowe, Ohio, became confused and was driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes on the Thruway, when he struck an eastbound car in a head-on crash.

The crash occurred at mile marker 345.6 in Farmington around 1:20 a.m., Sgt. Mike Kopp said. For nearly six hours, troopers closed both eastbound lanes of the highway, between Exits 43 and 44. Eastbound lanes reopened shortly after 6 a.m.

Three people died at the scene — Charles Bargerstock, 81, who was alone in his westbound SUV, and two men (driver Himel A. Joy, 24, and rear-seat passenger Mojammal H. Rasel, 30, both of Astoria) in the eastbound car.

Two passengers in the eastbound car — Moshin Ahmed, 23, and Kenedy Apel, 18, both of Astoria — suffered serious injuries and were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment, troopers said. Ahmed remained in guarded condition at Strong on Tuesday and Apel, who suffered a head injury, was in satisfactory condition, troopers said.

The four men in the eastbound car were from Queens and were driving back to the New York City area following a visit to Niagara Falls, O'Donnell said.

The 81-year-old man was considered a vulnerable man who had been missing, O'Donnell said. It was reported that he left his residence in Ohio for an appointment at 9:30 a.m. A BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued around 1:30 p.m. Monday after it was discovered he never showed up for his appointment.

Authorities believe Bargerstock became confused and drove onto the Thruway, heading the wrong direction from the Clifton Springs service area, for several miles before the crash.