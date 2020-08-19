Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

James Stoler, of Penfield, graduated in 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration, global supply chain management, from Bryant University in Rhode Island.

Rochester

Ariana Rivera and Ari Smith, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Montclair State University in New Jersey. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Abigail Stack and Jason Stack, of Rochester, were named to the 2019-20 dean’s list at Union College in Schenectady. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the academic year.

Webster

Jessica Hewlett, of Webster, graduated in August 2020 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in applied media arts with honors from Edinboro University in Pennsylvania.

Jessica Siragusa and Abigail Valachovic, of Webster, were named to the 2019-20 dean’s list at Union College in Schenectady. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the academic year.