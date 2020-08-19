The BOCES 2 Center for Workforce Development serves adult learners in Monroe County and the Finger Lakes region. The new course catalog is available online.

In addition to educational programs, the Center provides career service support and partners with community organizations to help students overcome barriers that prevent them from taking the next step.

Classes are taught at the BOCES 2 WEMOCO Career and Technical Education in Spencerport, and the main office location at 3555 Buffalo Road in Gates. Call (585) 349-9100, email cwdinfo@monroe2boces.org or visit monroe2cwd.edu for information.