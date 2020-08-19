The Sands Family Foundation Generation 3 Philanthropy Project recently awarded a multi-year grant to Foodlink to support its Curbside Market, a mobile farmers market that visits underserved communities across the Rochester region.

The grant supports key staffing needs for the market and will allow for the addition of a new vehicle to the Curbside Market fleet.

“The Sands Family Foundation has shown repeatedly that it truly cares about the health of our region, particularly in low-income communities where diet-related illnesses are most prevalent,” said Julia Tedesco, president and CEO of Foodlink. “The Curbside Market continues to evolve to meet the needs of Rochester-area residents seeking fresh, affordable foods — and will be critical to rebuilding community health as our area recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Launched in 2013, the Curbside Market primarily sells fresh fruits and vegetables. It operates year-round with multiple routes in Rochester, Monroe County and five other counties in Foodlink’s service area.

Customers who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits can purchase twice as much produce through the Double Up Food Bucks incentive program. Later this year, Foodlink hopes to diversify its inventory once it is approved to sell items for another federal nutrition program, Women, Infants & Children.

Visit foodlinkny.org for information.