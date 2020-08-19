Lt. governor calls on president to rescind pardon, saying Anthony was 'proud of her arrest'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump paid tribute Tuesday to the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment by announcing he would grant a pardon to suffragist Susan B. Anthony.

Anthony, one of the leading figures in the movement to secure voting rights for women, was arrested for voting in Rochester in 1872, violating the laws that said only men could vote. Tried in Canandaigua, she was convicted the following year.

"She was never pardoned," Trump said during a ceremony at the White House. "She got a pardon for a lot of other women. And she didn't put her name on the list."

Not everyone is pleased with this move. New York Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul is calling on the president to rescind his pardon.

Hochul tweeted that as a leader in the women’s suffrage movement, Anthony was “proud of her arrest to draw attention to the cause for women’s rights, and never paid her fine.”

With first lady Melania Trump at his side, Trump signed a proclamation commemorating the 100th anniversary of the amendment, which was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, giving women the right to vote.

"It was a monumental victory for equality, for justice, and a monumental victory for America,” he said.

Last week, Trump announced his support for a bill that would create a monument in Washington to honor suffragists and the 19th Amendment.

The legislation by Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., would establish a 22-foot monument called “Every Word We Utter” to pay tribute to women who fought for their right to vote. It would include depictions of Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Sojourner Truth, Harriot Stanton Blatch, Ida B. Wells and Alice Paul.

Trump is on a nationwide tour designed to counter this week's Democratic National Convention. Tuesday, the president will visit Yuma, Arizona, to discuss immigration and border issues, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to tour storm damage.

In recent weeks, Trump has been trying to build support within the pivotal female voter constituency and has stepped up his events aimed at women. His campaign has launched a "women for Trump" bus tour, and the president has embraced a "law and order" message with renewed vigor.

At a Rochester ceremony Tuesday held at Anthony's historic house, Hochul again called for Trump to rescind the pardon.

"Donald Trump on this hallowed day, in this hallowed place, do not mar the memory of Susan B Anthony," Hochul said. "Rescind that pardon now."

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren also spoke, calling for the pardon to be rescinded.

“We cannot continue to allow people to taint our legacy and the shoulders of those we stand on, this is not a political game," Warren said.

Ontario County Court Judge Kristina Karle, who on Tuesday served as mistress of ceremonies at the dedication of Susan B. Anthony Lane outside the courthouse in Canandaigua, said she doesn’t want anything to distract from Anthony.



"Today is about her and not about controversy and not about one side saying he should and one side saying he shouldn’t," Karle said. "It is about Susan B. Anthony and her tireless fight. I don’t want there to be any distraction from her magnificent work. Today, we honor her and her alone."

Includes reporting from David Jackson and Michael Collins of USA TODAY, and from Messenger Post Media and The Associated Press