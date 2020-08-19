Temperatures will rise a bit Thursday and Friday

A few light showers can be expected in the Finger Lakes region Wednesday morning, but the chance of rain decreases as the day wears on. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s and most of the day will be sunny and comfortable.

Tonight into tomorrow, temperatures in the lower 50s will help to cool things off.

Thursday will be a bit warmer and with dry conditions. No rain is expected for Thursday or Friday.

The humidity will be on the rise starting Friday and temperatures will climb back into the 80s.

The weekend starts with sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday, although scattered showers are in the forecast.