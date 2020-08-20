There are a few elitists among us that feel they have been charged to change history to agree with what they consider to be the “correct view.” They want to remove any symbols of opposing truth, so it is fair game to remove, destroy or hide any opinion other than theirs. If you disagree, they resort to calling you names like racist, etc.

Enter Squaw Island — I doubt if many local folks have spent much time thinking about the little island’s name. In fact, there is no one alive today that ever heard any name but Squaw Island to represent that chunk of land that resides in the town of Canandaigua (not in the city of Canandaigua). No matter, the chosen few have declared this name inappropriate and they want it changed (shades of “Fahrenheit 451”).

If one did some research, you would find that there are many references to the word “squaw” that are not offensive to indigenous people, unlike what the change merchants would have you believe. I believe we all respect and honor the Native Americans that were here long before us.

So, let’s leave history unchanged, let’s keep the Canandaigua Braves, the Red Jacket Indians and Squaw Island, and not destroy our history or our heritage.

Dave Hudson

Canandaigua