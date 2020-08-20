From testing to masks to an accelerated academic calendar, what college students and their parents need to know about the return to campus.

Colleges and universities have spent months drafting plans for in-person classes this fall, when every class, every interaction, every decision will be filtered through the prism of risk and exposure to the coronavirus pandemic.

The USA TODAY Network New York team canvassed plans at higher education institutions across the state and interviewed those who drafted them.

The situation remains remarkably fluid.

In recent days, plans to reopen for Sept. 8 in-person classes at Columbia University and Ithaca College were scrapped, replaced by all-virtual instruction.

On Aug. 14, Columbia President Lee Bollinger announced that having to quarantine students from outbreak states for 14 days on campus — followed by the prospect of a semester of limited social interactions in the dorms — had forced the Ivy League school to switch to all-remote.

At Ithaca College, President Shirley Collado wrote that the "agonizing decision" to switch to all-remote was "informed by the best thinking of so many members of our college community and data around the evolution of this pandemic."

For those whose schools are still planning in-person classes, here's a sampling of what awaits, as moms and dads start planning how to pack the car and pore over ads for comforter sets.

When are college campuses reopening?

Iona College in New Rochelle, where the coronavirus first took root in New York, was first to start back, with classes online on Aug. 10 and in-person starting Aug. 17.

Move-in at Binghamton University began Wednesday.

Fordham University and Manhattan College in New York City start Aug. 26 and Aug. 31.

Cornell starts Sept. 2.

Who will be on campus?

The situation is fluid.

Other schools may join Columbia and Ithaca and switch to all-remote. Some are already close to that.

Only 10% of classes at SUNY Rockland in Suffern will be in-person this fall, starting Sept. 3. In-person classes are limited to “courses with academic outcomes that cannot be measured or achieved remotely, such as performance, laboratory, and clinical experiences.”

Other campuses will follow different hybrid models, with remote students mirroring what’s going on in class.

Some schedules will be synchronous, meaning if a remote student takes a 10 a.m. philosophy class, that’s when she needs to be online, to take part in a class that is happening on campus at the same time.

Others are asynchronous, meaning a student can show up on his own schedule and do the work.

What kinds of tests and quarantines are required?

Before students get anywhere near campus, they're required to have a COVID-19 test and to quarantine for 14 days.

Koko Chaumia, a returning senior from Malawi, was back on the University of Rochester campus, post-quarantine this week.

“It was odd,” she said of her quarantine. “I finished all of Netflix.”

Students from locales on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s travel advisory list — currently 31 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands — must quarantine for 14 days in New York or an unlisted state before arriving on campus.

Testing, testing, testing

Syracuse University, which starts classes Aug. 24 for an "accelerated academic calendar," offered students at-home COVID-19 tests, which they could mail in and have evaluated for $49 before they arrived.

The start of classes is just the start of testing regimens, which vary widely.

Once classes start, students at Purchase College in Westchester will be tested only if they exhibit symptoms, if exposure is suspected or if they are in quarantine or isolation for COVID-19.

Cornell has some of the most stringent COVID-19 testing and safety rules among colleges nationally, requiring undergraduate students be tested twice weekly.

What does move-in day look like?

At the University of Rochester, the mad dash of a typical moving-in day was replaced this week with a series of time trials: Arriving students had a one-hour window to pull up to the Susan B. Anthony residential hall, unload their belongings and lug them onto the elevator to their room.

At some schools, such as Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh and at Binghamton, "Move-In 2020" is not a family affair, with mom and dad and siblings pitching in.

Each student will only be allowed one helper to move in.

At Binghamton, only the student could enter the building.

What kind of protective gear will be needed?

Masks, masks, masks.

At Iona in New Rochelle, President Seamus Carey said months of reopening task force meetings had him asking questions he never dreamed he would find himself asking.

“The most unusual question was: ‘Where are we getting the thermometers to give the students when they come?’” he said.

Iona’s welcome kit includes masks, hand-sanitizer, a face shield, a lanyard and, yes, a thermometer.

How will students, faculty and staff health be monitored?

Students, faculty and staff will get used to filling out forms in a daily self-reporting app, taking their temperature and reporting if they have symptoms, have tested positive or have been exposed to anyone who has tested positive for the virus.

Answering "no" to those questions will generate a green pass to be shown at the entrance to campus, at campus buildings, and upon request.

A "yes" answer, or failing to fill out the form, will result in being blocked from campus.

Each campus has its own version of the app, from “Gael Care” at Iona to “Dr. Chat Bot” at the University of Rochester, for example.

How are colleges seeking buy-in?

Social media campaigns are ratcheting up the shared responsibility for keeping the virus at bay on campus.

At Syracuse, that’s “Take the Pledge: Stay Safe. Stay Healthy. Do Your Part.”

At Iona, it’s “Gaels Take Care of Gaels.”

At the University of Rochester, it’s the four-page “COVID-19 Community Commitment,” including agreeing not to travel farther than 100 miles from campus (unless on essential campus business or for a family emergency).

At Fordham, students take "The Ram Pledge."

Those who don't follow the pledge will be asked to leave campus. Repeated failure could result in expulsion.

How much to pack?

The “Fordham Forward” plan is typical, recommending students packing light:

"We want you to be comfortable, but we also want you to be prepared to move quickly if we find ourselves in a situation similar to last March, when circumstances beyond our control forced us to close the campus and clear out the residence halls without advanced warning.”

What will classrooms look like?

Students should expect elbow room and Plexiglass.

Extra seats have been removed to ensure social distancing.

Teachers will lecture behind clear plastic screens.

And they'll have classmates joining remotely.

How will college calendars be different?

At several campuses, the calendars are stripping away typical holidays.

Iona, for example, will have classes on Labor Day (Sept. 7), Columbus Day (Oct. 12) and Veterans Day (Nov. 11), which typically would be days off. There’s also no fall break.

What about the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur?

At Binghamton University, where 3,700 of about 14,000 undergrads are Jewish — about 26% — Yom Kippur (Sept. 28) will be a regular school day.

According to the “Restarting Binghamton” plan: “We did not make this decision lightly but made it with the understanding that any student or faculty member who wishes to observe Yom Kippur will not be penalized academically in any way."

When will semesters end?

Schools offering in-person classes are planning to either wrap up the fall semester by Thanksgiving or switch after the Thanksgiving break to all-remote classes and finals.

A return to campus would mean another round of quarantine.

— David Robinson, Matt Steecker, Justin Murphy, Mike Randall, Jeff Platsky, Keith Hogan, and Katie Sullivan Borrelli contributed to this report.