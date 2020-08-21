Brian Kolb, in an op-ed piece in the Canandaigua Messenger Aug. 18, stated that the New York State lawsuit against the National Rifle Association is politically motivated without providing any evidence. Mr. Kolb is spreading fear and lies about the lawsuit.

Let’s be clear: The right to bear arms doesn’t depend upon the NRA. The NRA is one of many organizations that support the right to bear arms; it may even be the most vocal, but with or without the NRA the right to bear arms is separate. Mr. Kolb tries to downplay the abuse of the NRA by saying that top executives had “spending mishaps under the guise of acting as a non-profit.” The fact is the NRA is legally listed as a non-profit and the top executives stole millions of dollars over several years with the tacit approval of their oversight board.

Mr. Kolb’s op-ed piece is further evidence of the lies and fear-mongering from Republicans. Thank you.

Willaim Fine

Brockport