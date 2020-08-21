CANANDAIGUA — New York State Police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a woman Saturday in Canandaigua.

Mark Zullo, 60, was arrested Thursday and charged with menacing a police officer, second-degree assault and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Zullo allegedly stabbed a woman several times, didn’t comply with officers’ orders to drop his weapon and advanced on an officer.

That officer fired his service weapon.

Zullo was released from the hospital Thursday and was then arrested.

He was scheduled to be arraigned later Thursday.