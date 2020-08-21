Son of Holocaust survivors led Rochester-based Flaum Management Co. Inc.

ROCHESTER — David M. Flaum, a prominent Rochester real estate developer and philantrhopist as well as board member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., has died.

Mr. Flaum, 68 built a diverse real estate portfolio and thriving real estate company, Flaum Management Co. Inc. He took pride in redeveloping undervalued and empty properties, transforming them into thriving commercial centers, according to a statement from his family.

But it was both his business and his philanthropic actions that defined his life, the statement reads.

The son of Holocaust survivors, he received three presidential appointments: two by George W. Bush as member of the Holocaust Memorial Museum Council, and one by Donald Trump as member of the governing body of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Passionate about politics, he also served as national chairman of the Republican Jewish Coalition. He and his wife, Ilene, endowed the University of Rochester Flaum Eye Institute. Flaum served on the board of trustees at the University of Rochester and at Syracuse University, his alma mater.

The Flaums recently received the 80th Rochester Rotary Club's Civic Award. In a life distinguished by awards and honors, his family said he was most proud of the award he received jointly with his wife, children and grandchildren, in 2015: the Multi-Generational Award for National Philanthropy Day given by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Genesee Valley Chapter.

“My father’s commitment to his family, his career, and his community has been a powerful force that has changed this world for the better, in the Jewish tradition of tikkun olam,” said son Asher Flaum, in a statement. “Even in this difficult moment, we will draw on this example to build on his legacy and honor his memory.”