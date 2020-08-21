The Print Club of Rochester is celebrating its 90th year with an exhibition at Main Street Arts, 20 W. Main St., Clifton Springs, showcasing the work of its 21 members.

The Print Club is an organization devoted to preserving and exploring the fine art of printmaking. Club members ranging from printmakers to collectors to enthusiasts all share an appreciation for the aesthetic of the medium and its ability to produce images in multiples.

This year’s members exhibition differs from years past. It includes a mini retrospective of selected prints from the club’s archive. Each member has at least one piece in the exhibition, which was curated by Main Street Arts executive director and curator Bradley Butler.

“I knew I wanted to work with the Print Club on this exhibition when they approached me, as marking their 90th year is an important milestone in the club’s history,” he said. “I also wanted to have some input on the outcome of the exhibition and be a part of its formation. The members submitted their work ahead of time and I was able to select specific works to build a strong show.”

The exhibition continues on the gallery’s second floor and features 25 prints from the club’s archive of presentation prints. Each year since 1934, the club has commissioned an artist/printmaker to create an original print edition for the membership.

“I am amazed by the archive and the long list of prominent printmakers who had made these presentation prints,” Club President Katherine Baca-Bielinis said. “This has been done annually since 1934 and the list reads like a ‘who’s who’ of printmaking.”

Madeline Corsaro won the Best in Show Award for her piece, “Meditative II.” Juror’s Choice awards went to Myles Calvert for “Emerging Details” and Carol Acquilano, for “Plant Glow.”

The 89th annual members exhibition can be viewed online and in-person by appointment through Sept. 18. Visit mainstreetartscs.org for information.