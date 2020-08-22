Scores of boats cruise the length of the lake in support of Trump-Pence 2020

CANANDAIGUA — John Guthrie rode his motorcycle up from Hornell to witness the President Donald Trump boat parade Saturday on Canandaigua Lake.

Guthrie was one of many who gathered along sections of West Lake Road to take photos and cheer on the boats and jet skis making their way on the lake. The "Trump 2020 and Back the Blue" boat parade advertised earlier this summer began at noon at Kershaw Park. For some, like Guthrie, watching from the park or side of the road, it was an exciting scene.

“I heard about this about a month ago,” said Guthrie. “I thought I’d like to show my support.”

Flying two huge flags from the back of his motorcycle on the way up from Steuben County — an American flag and Trump flag — “I got a lot of thumbs up,” he said.

Along Lakeshore Drive, where few parking spots were to be found on this hot, summer day, a group of especially enthusiastic Trump supporters cheered and waved flags for the rally. When asked why they were at the rally, they said they are all big supporters of Trump and believe he is protecting America and democracy.

The boat rally spanned the length of the lake, heading south from Kershaw Park to Woodville, before returning to the north end. The boats flew flags and sported banners such as “Trump-Pence 2020,” “Make America Great Again” and “Women for Trump.”