The Honeoye Valley Association is providing more information about the lake

The Honeoye Valley Association is launching a communication series, Know Your Lake, to increase community awareness and knowledge on topics related to water quality and water quality management of Honeoye Lake.

Readers will see articles in email blasts, posted on the HVA website and Facebook page, on other stakeholder Facebook pages, as well as the pages and website of The Daily Messenger.

Know Your Lake topics will include:

• Honeoye Lake history

• Lake science (limnology)

• Lake ownership, management and governance

• Projects that address water quality and lake health

• Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) — EPA driven

• Summary and conclusions

Honeoye Lake has a long history of problems that impact water quality and recreational use. Addressing these problems over the years has dominated water quality activities and actions, and has even been at the heart of fervent controversies.

The good and bad news is that Honeoye Lake is not alone; it is just one body of water in a growing worldwide phenomenon that has gained increasing attention, funding and scientific research. Various solutions are being tested around the world — each solution specific to each location. An interesting finding has been that a solution for one location will not necessarily work at another location. Because problems like ours plague bodies of water globally, the scope of the Know Your Lake series will not only focus on Honeoye Lake issues, but will also touch on regional perspectives, and national and worldwide efforts. One of the more timely subjects facing Honeoye Lake is the significant potential for water quality improvement.

Those opportunities would be threatened by the dissemination of inaccurate information and a community that is unknowing of the particulars. Because we believe only an informed community can make the best decisions, the Know Your Lake series is designed to promote feedback from the community and stimulate questions and constructive dialog.

Feedback is welcomed and exchanging viewpoints with neighbors, family and friends is encouraged. HVA has been, and will continue to be, an active partner in the future of the Honeoye Lake watershed and is committed to communicating accurate information that leads to informed opinions regarding lake management recommendations. Watch for more articles in the coming weeks and get to Know Your Lake!

• If you’re not familiar with HVA or would like to learn more about us and our history, visit https://hvaweb.org/page-1723989.

• For weekly lake updates, visit the HLWTF Weekly Water Quality Blog at: https://www.honeoyelakewatershed.org/post/july-6-2020-honeoye-lake.

• Interested in lake management projects and plan details? Look here: https://www.honeoyelakewatershed.org/resources.

• Find out more about the factors that affect water quality and recreational use on Honeoye Lake and other lakes in New York at: https://www.honeoyelakewatershed.org/education-and-outreach.

• For a national and global perspective go to: https://www.usgs.gov/center-news/global-study-finds-algal-bloomsintensifying-freshwater-lakes-worldwide.

We'd love to hear your feedback, comments and questions. Please email honeoyecontact@gmail.com.