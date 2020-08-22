A state directive prohibiting ticketed and/or promoted music events is the latest challenge facing venues that offer live performances amid the pandemic

Brian Mastrosimone has, in recent weeks, found himself doing things he never thought he ever would when he started his Lincoln Hill Farms event space off Route 247 in Gorham, just east of Canandaigua, two years ago.

He never thought he’d be charging children who enter the farm with their families, even a nominal fee — but with no weddings or touring musicians thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic, he’s had to recoup whatever revenues he can. He never thought he would block off the outdoor performance stage from people approaching it, either. And he really never thought he’d be throwing people out for getting too close to the stage or other infractions.

Mastrosimone’s word for the situation: “Gut-wrenching.”

“It’s just been really frustrating, obviously — I know that every day is different, every time we try to do stuff,” Mastrosimone said last week. “… Nobody knows what’s going on.”

A new state directive this week prohibiting ticketed, promoted music performances at businesses offering food and drink may add to that frustration level for area venues.

Changing state requirements and clarifications as to what's allowed for venues serving food and drink — along with confusion on how the directions are to be interpreted — have made it a challenge for venues that had started offering live music again.

While a number of venues began opening patios, porches and decks for live shows — with some offering music inside with strict mask and distancing rules — some have found themselves slowing down, pulling back or revamping their sites to make sure they keep on the right side of state directives and public-health necessities. Fanatics Pub in Lima — one of the first venues in the region to start hosting live music again, with a drive-in concert series — was forced to cancel all music events for the time being after a run-in with the state Liquor Authority.

Further complicating matters this week, the Liquor Authority clarified the directives on music at food and drink establishments like Lincoln Hill: The music must be “incidental” and not the draw for customers, and events must not be ticketed or promoted. That move prompted Lincoln Hill to announce in a Facebook post Thursday that it would not “broadly promote” its public events in the near term. It will not sell tickets nor even charge a cover — which means musicians will be, essentially, playing for tips.

Some venues, like Abilene Bar and Lounge in Rochester, scrapped their upcoming-show announcements from their websites this week, to not run afoul of the directive against promoting shows. Others moved to cancel shows; Smith Center for the Arts in Geneva ended a partnership with a Seneca County wine bar to present live concerts.

“Certainly it goes against the grain of the entrepreneurial spirit — your tendency is to want to go on the highest mountain and tell people, ‘Hey, get on down here!’ But we can’t right now,” said Abilene owner Danny Deutsch. There will still be some music at the downtown Rochester venue, but it won’t be announced or advertised ahead of time; people will come for the drinks and food — he offers plates of fruit, hummus and the like — with the possibility of musicians playing on the patio.

As for Lincoln Hill, Mastrosimone last week said they had paused briefly in their active music schedule to re-examine all aspects of the operation, which includes an outdoor bar and a food truck offering farm-to-table cuisine, along with the outdoor music stage. “We shut down for a week to regroup — to make sure we’re doing the right thing,” he said.

The idea has been to err on the side of caution and go beyond the state’s directives. So, for instance, they spaced out the picnic tables farther than they already were to promote further social distancing: “We’re going over the top and spacing them about 15 feet apart,” Mastrosimone said. He already had taken significant steps toward a safe environment: seat spacing, cutting the number of people allowed in, and investing thousands of dollars in upgraded sanitation equipment.

In Thursday’s Facebook post announcing events would no longer be broadly promoted, Lincoln Hill noted that “area establishments” had called the venue to gather information and report it to authorities. The post adds: “The good news is every time officials visit to investigate claims, they’ve deemed them unwarranted and have praised us on our safety guidelines and the extensive processes put in place to keep guests and staff safe.”

'Incidental' music

The new restriction is hardly the first curveball that food and beverage venues have faced in the reopening process. There was the requirement that anyone being served alcohol must also purchase food, to be eaten at their table — further clarified to mean an actual meal, after some establishments were selling minimal snack items sometimes satirically labeled “Cuomo Chips” after Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Then came further clarifications on what is or isn’t a meal.

But the new directive takes aim at the practice of hosting live music — or, more specifically, showcasing it, attracting customers to come out specifically for the show. From the Authority’s website: “... please note that only incidental music is permissible at this time. This means that advertised and/or ticketed shows are not permissible. Music should be incidental to the dining experience and not the draw itself.”

Other types of entertainment are singled out by the authority as still not permissible, including karaoke, comedy shows and exotic dancing.

Most industries in New York have reopened at least on a limited basis, with arts and entertainment trailing other spheres. Malls and bowling alleys recently joined the growing list of places allowed to open, with gyms joining them this Monday, all with a laundry list of precautions in place. Certain spheres haven’t been as fortunate: Casinos, for instance, remain shuttered (though seven Native American casinos, operating on sovereign land, have reopened). Some 200 casino workers rallied Thursday at the state Capitol in Albany to urge a change in policy.

Freeman Klopott, spokesman for the state Budget Division, said venues such as casinos “invite congregation among customers in proximity to each other while eating and drinking, activities that don’t allow for consistent mask-wearing.”

It’s an assertion, of course, that could equally apply to live-music events.

“It truly seems to me, it sounds like for whatever reason they (the state) feel it’s necessary to slow things down even more” in the reopening process, Abilene’s Deutsch mused.

Also still shuttered: movie theaters and large entertainment facilities such as concert halls. The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra this past week announced it was canceling concerts scheduled for September through November, what with the Eastman Theatre in Rochester closed to the public. Live-theater groups in the region have canceled their seasons — some, like Bristol Valley Theater in Naples, offer online content to keep the theater active and recoup some revenues.

Fanatics Pub and Pizza in Lima, Livingston County, was among the first venues to start hosting music events, launching a drive-in concert series in early June on an outdoor stage to the side of the tavern, with audience members spaced apart in the adjacent parking lot Fanatics leases. Owner Jim Shelly said he ran his plans by local, county and state officials and the sheriff’s office before getting underway, and got no pushback. It seemed to go without a hitch — until, seven weeks later, Shelly learned that investigators from the Liquor Authority were at one of the early shows and he was being hit with a $2,500 fine.

Shelly said he initially was told by an Authority representative that drive-in shows like his weren’t then allowed in New York. He pointed out that at the time, the governor — when condemning a drive-in charity concert on Long Island marked by flagrant social-distancing violations — didn’t say drive-in concerts themselves were unacceptable if in strict compliance with state directives.

In the end, though, the authority did have a case against Shelly: The terms of his liquor license actually didn’t allow for live entertainment.

“When I opened 12 years ago I was just a pizza/pub here. When I filled out my liquor license (application) we never put music and dance on my license — never put it on there,” Shelly said last week, noting he’s renewed it six times since then, and the oversight continued. And over those years, live music became more and more a focus at Fanatics, which came to be regarded as a major area showcase for touring artists — particularly in the blues genre — as well as locals, and the host of an annual summer blues festival, canceled for this year.

“He has really gone all-in on the music. He brings acts to town that I would have never seen,” said Brian Ayers of Bloomfield, a musician (Ayers Brothers Band, Blue Jimmy) who has played Fanatics on several occasions.

Ayers launched a crowdfunding campaign to support Shelly and Fanatics — and in one day raised $3,990. That’s in addition to some sizable checks Shelly said people sent him.

“There’s going to be venues that don’t make it, I’m sure,” Ayers said. “I want to make sure Fanatics is not one of them.”

Shelly appreciates the help and support. It more than paid for the fine, for instance. But, he noted, that wasn’t the issue: “What hurts me now — without doing music, I don’t make enough to pay my bills.”

He was in the process of getting his license updated — “when you amend your license, you kind of have to start over from scratch,” he said — and until then, the music, and associated revenues, are in “limbo.” Once it’s updated officially, he said he can host music inside with 50% capacity.

Shelly doesn’t decry the need for health and safety precautions amid the continuing pandemic, but said it would be preferable if — other than in flagrant cases like the Long Island show — the state concentrated less on punitive enforcement and more on helping venues to tailor their plans to be in compliance, to determine how something can safely be done.

Ayers — who last month brought his annual music gathering, “Ayersfest,” to Lincoln Hill Farms — said he does believe the state goes a bit too far in its directives. But, he added, “in some ways I can’t really blame them — this (pandemic) is unprecedented.”

Saving stages, and RESTARTing

On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-NY, stood outside Brooklyn music venue Baby’s All Right with LCD Soundsystem founder James Murphy, along with local artists and venue owners, to announce he is co-sponsoring the Save Our Stages Act. That legislation — introduced by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and John Cornyn, R-Texas — would provide financial relief to entertainment venues throughout the state as part of a federal coronavirus relief package.

The act would provide Small Business Administration grants of up to $18 million to eligible venue operators — as well as producers, promoters or talent representatives — to offset the pandemic’s economic impact. There’s flexibility to it: The grants could be used to cover payroll costs, pay the rent and utilities, or invest in personal protective equipment, according to Schumer’s office. It had 28 co-sponsors as of Tuesday, according to Schumer’s office.

Schumer’s office provided a list of 231 venues across the state that could be eligible. Fanatics and Abilene are both on the list, along with Smith Center for the Arts in Geneva; the Main Street Armory in Rochester; and Rochester clubs Anthology, The Bug Jar and Montage Music Hall. Also on the list: Fort Hill Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua, which had just opened after a long campaign when the coronavirus hit.

“Independent venues, like theaters and concert halls, are the beating heart of New York’s cultural life and a driving force in the economy. These local businesses were among the first to shut down at the start of the pandemic, are struggling to stay afloat, and will be among the last to reopen,” Schumer stated. “That’s why it’s so important to provide dedicated federal assistance to independent venues so when it is safe, we can gather again for music, comedy, theater and other live performances in venues that have been around for generations.”

In a June survey of its members, the National Independent Venue Association, formed in response to the pandemic, found 90% said they might have to close permanently without federal funding. Some venues, without sufficient space for social distancing, have remained closed since the pause started — and if they remain closed through 2020, Schumer said it’s estimated they’ll lose $9 billion in ticket sales alone. Others have opened but struggled with a fraction of their usual revenues, especially those reliant on nationally touring musicians. In New York, the latest directives further tighten the noose.

The “SOS” bill isn’t the only initiative on Capitol Hill. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, earlier this month co-sponsored another bipartisan bill, the Reviving the Economy Sustainably Towards a Recovery in Twenty-Twenty (RESTART) Act, aimed at supporting small- and mid-sized businesses, notably those in the entertainment, restaurant and hospitality industries. Co-sponsors are pushing for RESTART to be included in the next federal relief package.

According to Gillibrand’s office, RESTART would create a loan program to fund six months of payroll, benefits and fixed operating expenses for businesses that have lost substantial revenue due to the pandemic. It would provide an extended 12-month loan period for businesses where revenues have declined by at least 80 percent. It would also forgive a share of loans based on the recipients’ revenue declines, with the remainder to be paid back over seven years. As well, it would provide a 100% loan guarantee from the federal government and would defer interest payments for the first year of the loan and principal payments for the first two years.

“Small businesses — including theaters, venues, and restaurants — make New York a world renowned destination and we must help them survive this economic crisis,” Gillibrand stated. “Unfortunately the PPP program (Paycheck Protection Program) didn’t go far enough to support small businesses across the country, but the RESTART Act would help fill the gaps and ensure they receive the support they deserve. I’m proud to work with my colleagues across the aisle to push for this important legislation in the next relief package.”

On the House side, Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, touted existing relief programs such as PPP as being most effective and likely to be enacted.

“We care about independent venues and the ability of other local employers to bounce back during these difficult times,” Reed, whose 23rd District includes part of Ontario County, said in a statement. “Replenishing and extending existing relief programs like the Paycheck Protection Program, Employee Retention Tax Credit (endorsed by the Problem Solvers Caucus), and various unemployment programs would ensure all businesses and employees have access to the federal relief they deserve. We believe this kind of ‘all of the above’ approach has the best chance of being enacted and providing immediate relief to independent venues in our communities.”

Whatever happens in Washington can’t come soon enough for many venues. In addition to losing the national touring musicians all year, Lincoln Hill hasn’t been able to offer some of its other major draws: weddings and camping — there’s no way to ensure campers are staying away from one another, Mastrosimone said. The farm has been able to host some yoga classes, he said last week. Revenue-wise, he said the farm is seeing about 20% of its 2020 projections.

“We’re hoping our local politicians are fighting for us behind the scenes,” he said.

Includes reporting from Joseph Spector of the New York State Team, USA TODAY