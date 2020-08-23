Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Dean's List

Maddie Berl, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Montclair State University in New Jersey. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Megan Korpiel, of Canandaigua, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland. To be eligible, students must complete at least 15 credits and earn a minimum 3.5 QPA.

Aj Tillotson, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 honor roll at the University of Kansas.

Megan Varricchio, of Canandaigua, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 quality point average.

Lauren Williamson, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Graduations

Jack Callahan, of Victor, graduated in 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration, finance, cum laude, from Bryant University in Rhode Island.

Jessica Dils, Shannon Gulvin, Rhianna Hayes, Jon Matyjas, Joseph Nicholson, Franklin Polvino, Cody Sapp, Emily Trainor and Benjamin Vogler, of Canandaigua; Trinity Parcero, Taylor Samuel and Ken Shultes, of Clifton Springs; Leah Pollot, of Farmington; Lindsay Christensen, Erin Guinan and Carolyn Mcgowan, of Geneva; Shane Sidlauskas, of Hemlock; Stephanie Soldavini, of Honeoye; Ethan Hudson, of Ionia; Richard Battaglia, Donika Emerllahu, Alexandra Hayes-Rossiter, Jordan Jaeger, Samantha Schreiber, Kevin Schutt and Aleksandra Sprague, of Macedon; Sarah Kordiyak and Hattie Warren, of Naples; Naomi Hannig and Corey Hurley, of Palmyra; Matthew Decker and Amber Landschoot, of Phelps; Eddie Mead, of Port Gibson; Emily Gray and Aurora Prosch Newman, of Shortsville; Abigail Miller, of Springwater; and Sami Ali, William Annechino, Adam Bork, Timothy Cummings, Casey Grow, Justine Higgins, Nicolette Kulakowski, Brenna Marine, Linsey McConnell, Tyler McGrath, Tommy Nguyen, Patrick Saresky and Laura Vannozzi, of Victor, graduated in 2019-20 from Rochester Institute of Technology.

Anna Leva, of Macedon, graduated in August 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Edinboro University in Pennsylvania.