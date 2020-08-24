The East Bloomfield Historical Society will hold a specialty golf competition to lift the spirits of golfers and duffers during this season of cancelled local tournaments, and raise money to max out a COVID-related grant from the Pomeroy Foundation.

Pitch and Putt for Pints and Pies will run over four weekends starting Aug. 29 at CenterPointe Golf Club, 2231 Brickyard Road, Canandaigua.

Each Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., contestants will pitch twice to a 40-yard pin and putt twice to a 25-foot hole. Closest to the pin wins in both categories. Each day has two winners. The first pitch-in wins an Izzo Black Mamba putter.

Golfers need to bring their mask, best pitching wedge and putter. Parking is available behind the clubhouse.

The 16 prize packages are identical and valued at $100 — pints of beer or glasses of wine from The Other Half, Irish Mafia and Cheap Charlies; fruit pies from the Historical Society; pizza from Parkside and Mugsy’s; and nine holes of golf from Parkview Fairways and CenterPointe. Contest entry is $20 and each golfer receives two new golf balls. All skill levels are welcome. In the case of ties, daily winners are determined by lot.

Proceeds will be matched 50 cents on the dollar up to $3,000. Recognizing that museums face unprecedented challenges in safely reopening, the Museum Association of New York teamed with the Pomeroy Fund for New York State History to award matching grants funding personal protective equipment, sanitizing materials and disinfecting of the museum on a regular basis.

Armchair athletes can participate by donating to the East Bloomfield Historical Society, P.O. Box 212, East Bloomfield, New York, 14443, with the notation “Pitch & Putt Fundraiser.”