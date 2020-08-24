The shooting happened Sunday night during a party

A man is dead after a shooting at a party in Rochester’s Genesee Valley Park just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

A man in his 30s from Rochester was shot in the chest. He was taken to URMC where he died a short time later. His name has not been released.

Officers said their response was slowed as several hundred people were trying to leave the party.

Police are asking anyone who attended the party, including the victim's friends and family, to come forward and share any videos or photos they may have.

No suspects are in custody.