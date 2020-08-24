Expect some stormy weather overnight into Tuesday

A hazy, very warm and humid day is in the forecast for Monday, with a thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. The high will reach 87 degrees.

The hot and humid weather the Finger Lakes region has been experiencing of late comes to a close Monday night into Tuesday.

A line of showers will be ahead of a cold front moving toward the area, which could mean some heavy rain, gusty winds, and thunder as well during the pre-dawn hours Tuesday.

This will be a short-lived event with the steadier and more impactful weather wrapping up by the late morning with improving conditions throughout Tuesday.