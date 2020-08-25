Police have no suspects although they are talking with people who may have been involved

Rochester police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed and a gun was fired in the area of Lorenzo Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The boy was stabbed during a fight. Additionally, officers said at least one gunshot was fired but no one was hit.

The boy was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are speaking with multiple people who may be involved, but no one has been charged.

This investigation is ongoing.