I’ve been following the discourse about Squaw Island through editorials and attending town of Canandaigua board meetings. Should we keep the name of Squaw Island or consider changing it to reflect something less offensive?

Would this change be setting a precedent? As a matter of fact, it wouldn’t. The Seneca Nation petitioned the city of Buffalo to change the name of its Squaw Island to Unity Island five years ago.

Would this change or destroy local history or heritage? Society has, on many occasions, reviewed issues like this and made changes necessary to further our evolution as human beings.

Ultimately, who is impacted the most by the word "squaw"? I have heard local Native Americans indicate that the word is offensive. Doesn’t their opinion matter the most?

Rick Kaufman

Canandaigua