Police were investigating a report of shots fired on West Main Street

A car crashed into a home in Rochester after officers said the driver tried to get away from the police.

Officers were investigating a call for shots fired just before 1 a.m. on West Main Street when they saw a car that may have been involved.

Police tried to pull it over but it fled.

During the chase, the car went off the road and crashed into the porch of an empty home on the corner of Epworth Street and Arnett Boulevard.

Nobody was hurt.

Officers were able to confirm that at least one gunshot was fired but nothing was hit.

Police are talking to several people about this case. So far, no one has been charged.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.