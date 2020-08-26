Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

East Rochester

John Krautwurst III, of East Rochester, graduated in May 2020 with an Associate of Arts in liberal arts and science: math and science from Alfred State College.

Fairport

Dawson Betlem, of Fairport, graduated in May 2020 with an Associate in Occupational Studies in electrical construction and maintenance from Alfred State College.

Samantha Sallerson, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at MCPHS University in Boston. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Sallerson is pursuing a doctorate in pharmacy.

Henrietta

Qyasia Locke, of Henrietta, graduated in May 2020 with an Associate of Applied Science in nursing from Alfred State College.

Honeoye Falls

Nicolas Coria and Charles Dudley, of Honeoye Falls, graduated in May 2020 from Alfred State College. Coria majored in nursing and Dudley studied masonry.

Mendon

James Nast, of Mendon, graduated in May 2020 with an Associate in Occupational Studies in machine tool technology from Alfred State College.

Pittsford

Ezra Feldman, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2020 with an Associate of Applied Science in agricultural technology from Alfred State College.

Rachel Levy, of Pittsford, graduated in April 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh.

Anna Vasaturo, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology, summa cum laude, from Roger Williams University in Rhode Island.

Sarah Wright, of Pittsford, earned her accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in July 2020 from Duquesne University School of Nursing in Pittsburgh.

Rochester

Ellen Chinchilli, of Rochester, received the 2020 Marcel Moraud Memorial Prize Scholarship at Hamilton College in Clinton. The award goes to a senior majoring in French and returning from the Junior Year in France program who demonstrates academic excellence, strength of character and a sense of humor.

Molly Kase and Jacob Scoma, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 from Alfred State College. Kase studied architecture and Scoma majored in building trades: building construction.

West Henrietta

Collin Buckley and Alexander Roberts, of West Henrietta, graduated in May 2020 from Alfred State College. Buckley majored in construction management engineering technology and Roberts studied architecture.