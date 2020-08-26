The five-year saga of convictions and appeals comes to an end.

ALBANY — For more than two decades, Sheldon Silver was one of the most powerful and feared politicians in New York.

On Wednesday, he was federal inmate 71915-054.

Silver, 76, was slated to report to federal prison in Otisville, Orange County, ending a five-year saga of convictions and appeals for the second longest serving Assembly speaker in New York history.

“His time has come,” District Judge Valerie Caproni said when she sentenced him last month.

“He needs to go to jail.”

Silver received a 6 1/2-year prison sentence and a $1 million fine on July 20 for his role in a bribery scheme that saw him enrich himself in exchange for official actions.

He was first arrested in 2015 and accused of pocketing more than $4 million in illicit payments, leading him to resign as Assembly speaker, a post he had held since 1994.

The Manhattan Democrat ruled over the Assembly with extraordinary power, punishing colleagues who sought to oust him in 2000 and blocking efforts like congestion pricing, a commuter tax and a Manhattan football stadium with unmatched political skill.

But Silver was also serving on the side as "of counsel" at two New York City law firms, and he was long suspected of making decisions based on the interests of those who paid him as a private attorney.

The scheme came to light by crusading U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who took an unprecedented interest in Albany corruption and found Silver had directed a pair of real estate developers, Glenwood Management and the Witkoff Group, to steer tax work to a little-known law firm, Goldberg & Iryami, that gave Silver a $700,000 cut.

In exchange, Silver protected the developers' interests in Albany for years and took numerous actions that benefited them.

He wasn't the only one convicted by Bharara: Silver's Senate counterpart, then Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, was convicted in a separate case for helping get his son various jobs by using his political influence.

Skelos was convicted in 2018, but was released earlier this year on home confinement due to coronavirus fears.

Silver's craftiness as speaker carried over to the courts.

He was twice convicted of a similar $3 million scheme involving asbestos victims, though an appeals court threw out the conviction earlier this year while making clear Silver still profited from the scheme. The court allowed Caproni to take it into consideration during his sentencing.

In all, Silver had been sentenced three times for his crimes, but had yet to spend a day in prison.

Silver was first convicted in 2015 and sentenced to 12 years. It was overturned two years later when the U.S. Supreme Court, in an unrelated case, narrowed the bribery law he was found to have broken.

He was convicted a second time in 2018 and sentenced to seven years in prison. But that conviction was partially overturned, too, leading to his third sentencing last month.