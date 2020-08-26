Six gynecologic surgeons will take part in a virtual women’s health series hosted by UR Medicine Thompson Health in September.

“What’s Going on Down There?” will be held via Zoom to offer straight talk about women’s health concerns and surgical procedures.

The free series will include one-on-one evaluations in 15-minute time slots from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 with Catherine Cantwell and Laura Price, Sept. 23 with Francis Finneran and Alexis Pilato, and Sept. 29 with Jillian Babu and Robert Scott.

Visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/GynSeries to register by Sept. 17. Email nancy.church@thompsonhealth.org for information.