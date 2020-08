A Rochester woman is facing arson charges in connection to a fire on Monroe Avenue in April.

The four-alarm fire at 649 Monroe Ave. near Boardman Street trapped five people, injured two firefighters and displaced several residents and businesses.

Investigators determined the fire was set in the second-floor hallway.

Shakirrah L. Crumity, 27, was charged with second-degree arson by the Rochester Fire Department Arson Task Force.

She was taken to the Monroe County Jail to await arraignment.