Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday night and into the day Thursday

Wednesday is looking to be cooler than it has been but sunny. That’s the good news.

A complex frontal system will approach Rochester and the Finger Lakes region late Wednesday night into the day on Thursday.

The bad news is some of these storms can become strong to severe at times, and they expect to develop after 10 p.m. Wednesday and in the morning hours on Thursday.

A greater chance of strong to severe weather is expected Thursday afternoon and evening.

The main threat will be gusty winds and hail. Heavy rain at times is possible along with a small tornado threat.