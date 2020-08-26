Rochester Area Community Foundation is awarding $274,085 in grants to 15 youth sports and recreation programs from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Legacy Fund for Youth Sports. Of those, five programs in Ontario County received $125,000.

The grants support projects that will have a direct impact on thousands of youth in Monroe, Ontario, Wayne and Yates counties. This third year of grants by the Legacy Fund for Youth Sports brings the fund’s total investment helping kids stay active to $927,735.

Grants are made possible by a $5 million endowed fund established at the Community Foundation in 2016 by the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation. The Legacy Fund for Youth Sports provides annual and ongoing grants to support and strengthen the quality, quantity and accessibility of local youth sports and recreation programs.

Grants are based on findings from the “State of Play: Greater Rochester & the Finger Lakes” report released in 2017. Recommendations for focus included the need to make time for less structured free play, exposing youth to a variety of sports, supporting community-based options and the importance of better training coaches.

Each nonprofit in Ontario County received $25,000.

Boys and Girls Club of Geneva will build on the success of the Geneva Toddler Time program, which offers parents and guardians of children up to age 5 a safe, clean place to play in ways that facilitate growth and development. The program also supplies transportation, food and access to materials.

The Canandaigua Kiwanis Foundation Inc. will use the grant for the Dream Big Inclusion in Motion project, an all-inclusive playground and health and wellness area for individuals of all abilities to learn, play and be together.

Funds for the Finger Lakes Health Foundation Inc. will support the building of a developmentally appropriate playground for students in preschool through elementary school at the Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning in Geneva.

Geneva Community Projects Inc. will support an effort to adapt playgrounds to accommodate children with physical challenges so that all children can use the community facilities.

The village of Phelps grant will go toward building a basketball court near the new playground area at the Phelps Community Center and connect to the parking lot by a sidewalk.