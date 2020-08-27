Homers. Sports announcers who are also rabid fans of their team and show it throughout each and every broadcast. Johnny Most, the late longtime radio voice of the Boston Celtics, was a legendary homer. His beloved Celtics could do no wrong. Their opponents were unscrupulous thugs. One such villain was Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain, who waged many an epic battle with Celtics’ great Bill Russell. Most is reputed to have made the following call: “I don’t believe it! Chamberlain has just hit Russell in the elbow with his eye!”

Millions of sports fans take great pleasure in the biased broadcasts of their favorite teams’ local announcers. When the Giants score a touchdown (alas, all too infrequently of late), Giants’ announcer Bob Papa jumps out of the radio. I love it. When the opponent scores, Papa sounds as if he is describing a funeral service. I mourn with him.

Fans bring an altogether different set of expectations to national broadcasts. There, we expect the announcers to be impartial in describing the game and are especially angry when they seem to be favoring the team that we are rooting against. My son, a University of Virginia alumnus, swears that Jay Bilas, a former Duke player and current ESPN announcer, calls every play of every Duke game as if he were still in uniform. He finds this outrageous. Outrageous, but probably not of great consequence.

When homers begin to pervade the news industry, the consequences may be more significant. Months ago, President Trump spoke out in favor of the drug hydroxychloroquine as a possible therapeutic for the coronavirus. Naturally, and unfortunately, many in the media reverted to homerism. Those who despise Trump sought every bit of research that would discredit the use of hydroxy. Trump supporters did the opposite. Both sides did indeed “follow the science,” but only that science which supported their political bias.

The Washington Post, a reliable Trump foe, was so eager to discredit Trump’s position that it shockingly published the findings of a study that presented hydroxy as a significant health threat. I say “shockingly” in that the WP appended a note clarifying that the authors of the study had themselves retracted it.

The New York Post, on the other hand, predictably followed the science to this headline: “Hydroxychloroquine ‘Most Effective’ Coronavirus Treatment, Poll of Doctors Finds.” You can be sure that if Governor Cuomo had touted hydroxy that headline would not have appeared in the NY Post.

The cable news networks have gone down the same partisan rabbit hole. CNN has trotted out one “expert” after another testifying that Trump’s foolish advocacy of hydroxy would cost lives. On Fox News, a series of different “experts” has testified to the drug’s effectiveness in defeating Covid-19 in its early stages.

At this point, when people’s lives are at stake, the steady creep of homerism into news reporting becomes something more than an entertaining riff about fake news. The line between partisan advocacy and objective news reporting disappears and with it disappears an essential element of a free society.

Several days ago, Gannett news president Marthel Perez Wadsworth published a statement reaffirming the organization’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. She said that Gannett was documenting the “number of our journalists who are female, Black, Indigenous, and people of color.” The statement continued in this vein, expanding the parameters of diversity to include “sexual orientation and gender identity.” I found it curious, and disappointing, that the statement, laudable as it was, made no mention of diversity of viewpoints.

If a news organization strives for racial and gender diversity but has a monolithic political and cultural viewpoint, of what value is the diversity? Is the reader better served by a news department composed of three black males, three white females, and three gay people who have a uniform mindset or by a news department comprising nine heterosexual white males who have a variety of political preferences and cultural values? Which department is more likely to turn out a news product that is balanced and intellectually honest? Which is more likely to impartially “follow the science” in telling you about hydroxychloroquine?

Last month Bari Weiss, New York Times opinion editor, resigned, offering this chilling explanation: “Showing up as a centrist at an American newspaper should not require bravery.” According to Ms. Weiss, the NY Times, a newspaper that regularly beats the drums for diversity, does not include diversity of opinion in that drum beat. She was bullied and harassed for daring to think outside the NY Times’ box.

It is no accident that our Founders used their first amendment to enshrine freedom of the press. A vigorous and free press serves a crucial function in helping the citizenry navigate the difficult waters of pandemics, governance, educational policy, social issues, etc.

Johnny Most did no justice to Wilt Chamberlain with his hilariously slanted description. But that was entertainment. Journalists do no justice to the public when they shape supposed news analysis pieces and straight news articles to fit their partisan agendas. That’s propaganda. And propaganda is the enemy rather than the friend of freedom.

Joe Nacca of Canandaigua is a frequent Daily Messenger contributor.