Organizers of the 2020 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival announced the entire lineup of the ninth annual festival slated for Sept. 15-26.

KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival @ Home will feature more than 175 online productions. Visit rochesterfringe.com for information and tickets.

“We are delighted by the number of artists — from all over the Greater Rochester area, the U.S. and the world — who would not be daunted by either a global pandemic or the virtual world, and seized the opportunity to be creative and connect with audiences,” said Erica Fee, festival producer. “The fact that we have so many productions participating this year proves that there’s a real need for virtual platforms such as these, which allow for artists’ voices to be heard and communities to address difficult issues during these challenging times.”

This year’s festival covers its usual variety of genres — comedy, dance, Kids Fringe, multidisciplinary, music, spoken word, theater, and visual art and film. Shows range from the sublime to the ridiculous, from on-demand to live-streamed and from amateur to world-renowned artists.

The world premiere of “Cirque du Fringe: Quarantini” is hosted by Matt and Heidi Brucker Morgan. It features an international cast with a new twist: audiences will get to know some of the performers via live interviews. The Las Vegas team will create a virtual production of its Bard-based drinking game “Shotspeare,” titled “Shotspeare Presents the Complete Works of William Shakespeare … sort of.”

Last year, Fringe commissioned the release of a podcast based on local history, “George Eastman,” by Nate DiMeo’s “The Memory Palace.” This year, it will release “High Falls,” which debuted at 2019’s “On-Site Listening Experience,” and a world premiere about Rochester’s Corinthian Hall, “From the Parking Lot.” Both episodes will be available for free and on-demand via Radiotopia, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and rochesterfringe.com.

A new discussion series called “FringeTalk” will debut this year, consisting of live conversations with artists discussing everything from burning issues to funny recollections.

The lineup also includes “El Merengue Lleva,” a play in English and Spanish; “The Empathy Project,” a collection of stories from people about COVID-19 and systematic racism; ROCopera with “Total Request Live [TRL]: Opera Edition!”; “Mo-to-the-oncle,” a one-woman comedy about a Bronx teenager who must wear a monocle; comedy band “Saunt Yubear”; “Edith Vs. Quarantine”; alt-rock band Samsara; “Walking on Spectrum,” an hourlong medley show; Jordan Rooks’ “Magic Unleashed”; Goth-folk duo Charming Disaster; “Collected Stories” by Donald Marguiles; Gathering the Good in “Stories and Songs to Lift the Heart”; and DrumatiX with “Rhythm Delivered.”