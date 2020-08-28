The Finger Lakes Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place on Oct. 3 in Canandaigua to raise awareness and funds for dementia care, support and research.

The Walk, which attracted more than 600 participants from the Finger Lakes region in 2019, will look different this year. Instead of hosting a large gathering, participants will walk as individuals or in small groups of friends and family on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the Finger Lakes area.

WHAM13 News anchor Doug Emblidge will host the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. The event will be delivered to participants' smartphones, tablets and computers.

On Walk Day, Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the Promise Garden to honor those impacted by dementia in a drive-thru format. The Promise Garden will take place at the Granger Homestead at the corner of Main and Granger streets in Canandaigua. Participants will honor those affected by dementia with blue, yellow, purple and orange flowers, highlighting the different reasons people take part in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Walk participants who raise $100 will receive a T-shirt in the mail. To ensure the T-shirt arrives before Walk Day, participants need to reach the $100 fundraising goal by Sept. 4.

Participants who will raise at least $200 before Walk Day will receive a purple forget-me-not pin, while supplies last. The purple flower commemorates those who lost their battle with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

Visit bit.ly/3hBJfI0 for information.