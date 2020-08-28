Democrat Samra Brouk and Republican Chris Missick are running to fill the seat covering parts of Ontario and Monroe counties

The two leading candidates in the 55th state Senate District this week are getting their messages out to voters.

Democratic candidate Samra Brouk spoke out against funding cuts to education.

“As a graduate of Rochester area public schools and the daughter of a public school teacher, I know the importance of a quality education for the future of our community,” stated Brouk, who is endorsed by the New York State United Teachers union.

“Our schools are facing unprecedented complexities and unforeseen expenses as they prepare to resume teaching in the middle of a global pandemic. We cannot expect our schools to do more with less,” she stated.

On Wednesday, Brouk urged citizens to join her in a Census Text-a-Thon, reminding neighbors to fill out the census. “Funding for Medicare, nutritional programs, and early childhood learning are determined by the census. Every person needs to be counted,” tweeted Brouk.

A graduate of Pittsford Mendon High School with a B.A. from Williams College, Brouk has led a number of nonprofit community development projects.

Earlier this week, Republican candidate Chris Missick hosted a roundtable with law enforcement and politicians “to discuss ways we can work together to promote public safety and oppose defunding and undermining the police,” Missick tweeted.

In a statement, he said discussion focused on “the impact of new laws, drastic police proposals and the uptick of violence in the City of Rochester on the future of law enforcement professionals.”

“In recent weeks, we have seen our law enforcement officers endure acts of violence, threats and attempted intimidation — we cannot stand for this. I was proud to join in the conversation ... and I will be proud to carry their message to Albany,” stated Missick, who is endorsed by police unions and organizations including the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association.

In a separate event, Missick met recently with members of the Farm Bureau, tweeting, “As someone who works the soil and operates a winery, I understand what you're up against. The NYC Senate Maj. and their apologists upstate don't.”

An Army Reserve veteran, Missick is co-owner and winemaker of Bellangelo winery on Seneca Lake.

The 55th District covers portions of Monroe and Ontario counties, including Rush, Mendon, Pittsford, Perinton, Fairport, Penfield, East Rochester, East Irondequoit, Naples, Bloomfield, Victor, and the east side of the city of Rochester.

They are running to succeed state Sen. Rich Funke, R-Perinton, who is not seeking reelection.

Are you registered to vote?

For more information and how to register, visit https://www.elections.ny.gov/VotingRegister.html.

You can also call the 1-800-FOR-VOTE hotline to request a voter application.

