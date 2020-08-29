Humans first arrived around 1000 BC

Have you ever wondered how Honeoye Lake was formed or what peoples lived here before us?

Well, to witness the unquestionably most profound event to ever affect the Finger Lakes region, you would have to go back about 2.5 million years to the beginning of the Pleistocene era, better known as the Ice Age. During that time, variations in the tilt of the earth altered how much sunlight reached the northern hemisphere. This caused a drastic change in climate and much of the continent being covered by a thick, 2-mile layer of ice.

At the same time, global temperatures plummeted 12 to 25 degrees Fahrenheit, and ocean levels dropped 300 feet as the changing climate forced water from the oceans into the monstrous glacier forming at the polar cap. During the Ice Age, four of these phenomenal ice advances occurred, each one being followed by a warming interglacial period.

The fourth and most recent ice advance — beginning about 20,000 years ago and ending 10,000 years ago — is how Honeoye Lake and the surrounding Finger Lakes region were formed.

Under its crushing weight, this advancing ice mass carried huge amounts of rock and debris that scoured and gouged the underlying landscape. When the ice mass retreated, massive amounts of gravel, sand and silt were left behind or carried away and later deposited by the many rivers of melting ice.

The Honeoye Lake basin (like the basins of all the Finger Lakes) was gouged out of an existing river valley by the advancing ice. The deluge of melting ice filled these huge, U-shaped basins, while glacial deposits formed dams that held back the water. The Finger Lakes were left behind in the wake of the retreating ice mass.

Kettle lakes were formed when blocks of ice that broke away from the main ice flow became buried in the outwash. Later, those blocks of ice melted, forming the many lakes that we see scattered throughout the region. Silver Lake, Dryden Lake, and Tully Lake are examples of kettle lakes.

In its infancy, Honeoye Lake received water from melting glacial ice. Today, it gets its water from a watershed encompassing six towns in two counties: the towns of Bristol, Canadice, Naples, Richmond, and South Bristol in Ontario County and the town of Springwater in Livingston County. Thirty-five streams empty into Honeoye Lake; however, the Honeoye Inlet is by far the lake’s most significant water source, draining 43% of the total Honeoye Lake watershed. Water drains from Honeoye Lake over relatively flat ground taking about one year. Honeoye Lake drains north through Honeoye Creek for about 14 miles until it reaches Honeoye Falls. There, it turns westward for 8 miles then joins the Genesee River and continues north to Lake Ontario — itself a lake formed during the Ice Age.

The arrival of humans to the Honeoye Lake area is a relatively recent event. Around 1000 BC, the nomadic Point Peninsula People were the first to arrive. Later came other cultures. The Owasco, descendants of the Point Peninsula People, inhabited this area around 1,500 years ago. The Owasco were followed by the Senecas of the Iroquois Confederacy who are credited with introducing agriculture to the area. They also named the lake, Hannayaye, which means “finger laying there.”

After the demise of the Iroquois in 1779, people from New England began moving into the area. Some prominent families were the Pitts, Hunts and Holdens.

Over the next hundred years the towns of Richmond, Bristol, South Bristol, Livonia and Canadice were formed. Farming, lumbering, and milling were the people’s principal livelihoods.

The last half of the 1800s was typified by a stable, mostly native born population. Around 1900 a scattering of summer cottages appeared on Honeoye Lake; however, the beginning of lakeside development and the end of agriculture didn’t occur in earnest until after World War II. During the 1980s the Honeoye Lake watershed community began mobilizing conservation efforts which continue today. Some significant actions taken are:

• 1986 — formation of Honeoye Valley Association (HVA)

• 1987 — mechanical weed harvesting starts

• 1998 — formation of Honeoye Lake Watershed Task Force (HLWTF)

• 2006 — alum treatment of deep-water sediment

• 2007 — Honeoye Lake Watershed Management Plan initiated

• 2008 — Honeoye Lake Macrophyte Management Plan initiated

• 2015 — Honeoye Lake Inlet Restoration Project begins

• 2018 — Honeoye Lake Harmful Algal Bloom Action Plan initiated

• 2019 — DEC publishes Total Maximum Daily Load for Phosphorus

• 2020 — NYS DEC WQIP grant awarded for Aeration Destratification System evaluation and engineering

HVA welcomes your feedback and encourages you to exchange viewpoints with neighbors, family and friends. HVA has been, and will continue to be, an active partner in the future of the Honeoye Lake watershed and is committed to communicating accurate information that leads to informed opinions regarding lake management recommendations. Watch for more articles in the coming weeks and get to Know Your Lake. We'd love to hear your feedback, questions and comments. Please email honeoyecontact@gmail.com.