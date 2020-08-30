Driver fled after traffic stop and was arrested after short pursuit, according to Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

A traffic stop and short pursuit of a driver who fled from police, ended with the arrest early Saturday morning of a town of Clyde resident, according to Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Richie Stokes, 32, was stopped in the town of Clyde shortly before 1:13 a.m. Stokes was charged with felony driving while intoxicated refusal, DWI, first-degree felony aggravated unlicensed operation, speed over 55 mph, three counts of failure to use a turn signal, two counts of failure to stop at stop sign, unlawfully fleeing, and obstruction of governmental administration.

The DWI is a felony because of a previous DWI conviction within the last 10 years.

Stokes was held in Wayne County Jail and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Galen Court at a later date to answer the charges.