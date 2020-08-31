John C. Bryan gets a song on his special day

CANANDAIGUA — Wegmans helped a customer's birthday wish come true.

The grocery store rolled out cake and balloons for John C. Bryan, who turned 101 years old on Sunday.

Over the years, Bryan has become friends with Beth Cassidy, who works in the pharmacy. Last year when Bryan was turning 100 years old, Cassidy had promised to sing for his birthday.

"What am I doing here? Well, I had a date with this young lady, but she stood me up last year, so I caught her off-guard this year," Bryan said.

This year, Bryan got his song.

With the help of his caregiver, Bryan left his home for the first time in months, complete with a hand-picked outfit and a trip to the barber.

His caregiver said Bryan had been depressed because of the pandemic, but this special trip had him smiling for weeks.