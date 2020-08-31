del Lago Resort and Casino is among the operations that have furloughed and laid off employees while awaiting reopening decision from the state

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to give an update on if and when casinos will reopen this week.

Commercial casinos, including del Lago Resort and Casino in Seneca County, have been shut down since the pandemic started in March.

The governor has been criticized by both casino operators and workers for his lack of guidance. del Lago has furloughed or laid off more than 1,000 workers.

Cuomo said he understands the frustration but is worried about the lack of social distancing and air ventilation.