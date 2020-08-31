Some fun from County Road 10 on the Ontario Pathways Pooh path

Who should we discover this week on the Ontario Pathways Trail, but Winnie-the-Pooh and friends. Rosie put her nose to the ground — after all, she has been on the prowl for a bear.

Meanwhile, I caught some photos to give you a peek at what you’ll find along the path from County Road 10 to County Road 46. Watch for Winnie, Piglet, Owl, Tigger, Kanga, Roo, and Eeyore. No matter if you are 8 or 80, we think you are going to love it.

Had to do a little research. A real-life black bear owned by a Canadian soldier serving in World War I inspired the famous character Winnie-the-Pooh. Author A.A. Milne wrote two books of Pooh’s adventures for his son, Christopher Robin. (“The True Story of the Real-Life Winnie-the-Pooh” is at History.com, https://bit.ly/3gLlrAa).

And don’t forget to check out Ontario Pathways. There’s 25 miles to explore.

See you on the trail!

More about Ontario Pathways: https://www.ontariopathways.org/.

About this feature

Look for “Sherwood in the Forest” generally on Mondays online and Tuesdays in print — featuring the trail treks of Rosie the redbone hound and her companion, Daily Messenger reporter Julie Sherwood. Email jsherwood@messengerpostmedia.com or find Julie on Twitter: @MPN_JSherwood.