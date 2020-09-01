Each student has a specific task to help the space shuttle mission commanders get to Mars and perform a rescue.

Educators have figured out how to provide classroom instruction virtually, but what about field trips? Will students have to go without?

The Department of Instructional Programs and Services at Monroe No. 1 BOCES has found a way to provide a virtual field trip to Mars.

Normally, students would visit the Challenger Learning Center in Rochester and spend two hours working on a spacecraft headed to Mars. Through this program, students would get the chance to see what it’s like to be aboard a space shuttle and work on a mission.

Steven Orcutt, who heads the department, and his team have duplicated the experience virtually.

Each student has a specific task to help the mission commanders get to Mars and perform a rescue.

“Not only are we going to provide meaningful instruction for these kids, but they'll work remotely, but in teams toward a common goal,” Orcutt said. “They'll be able to communicate with each other, they'll work together and have a successful mission at the end of the time of this.”

According to Orcutt, creating this virtual experience wasn't the biggest challenge, it was getting around Zoom fatigue, considering remote students will be learning on Zoom all day.

“How do you deal with that, with kids and teachers? I think what you do is provide virtual field trips that are different than what they're doing day to day and that's what we try to do," Orcutt said.

The center is still open for schools that want to bring students but the virtual option is the best option for social distancing and safety.

Orcutt said the main goal hasn't changed: to inspire kids to consider careers in science, math and technology.