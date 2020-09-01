We are days away from the presidential, congressional, and state assembly and Senate races. These are critical times!

In the U.S. Congress, New York’s 27th District has been without representation for years. Now, we have the special election NY-27 congressional representation of Chris Jacobs until we vote again in November. Be aware that Jacobs’ representation is nothing to feel good about! Jacobs was the only New York state representative to vote “no” to supporting the US Postal Service. Are you kidding me? His NY congressional colleagues are well aware that we are in the midst of a pandemic and that all citizens are dependent on USPS. The other 26 voted “yes.”

Make note: Chris Jacobs' voting pattern has been established. Jacobs parted with the others and voted “no” on HR No. 6395, a pay raise for our troops and renaming military bases. Jacobs, again, voted "no" on HR No. 1957, the Great American Outdoors Act, funding national, state and local parks by charging companies mining on federal land, no taxes. Who could disagree with that?

Jacobs voted to support Trump in eliminating the Affordable Care Act. Who is Jacobs representing? He represents Trump. Not “we the people” of western New York.

And that’s not the worst of it. When asked why he refused to support the USPS, Jacobs admitted he “must have hit the wrong button,” claiming that his vote was an “accident.” Jacobs either knows exactly what he’s doing or he’s incompetent.

Either way, he’ll be a loser.

Demand integrity! Vote for Nate McMurray.

Candace Ryan

South Bristol