Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, New York is allowing anyone to apply for an absentee ballot for the November election.

ALBANY — Yes, you can vote by mail in the coming presidential election in New York, but you'll have to request a ballot first.

This November's election promises to be unlike any other in the Empire State, when county election boards are expecting thousands more mail-in ballots than they have received in prior presidential election years.

Why? Blame COVID-19.

New York has temporarily expanded the pool of voters eligible to cast an absentee ballot in hopes of cutting down on lines at polling places Nov. 3.

Here's what you need to know about voting via absentee ballot in New York:

Can I vote by absentee ballot in New York in 2020?

Yes, provided you are a registered voter.

Under normal circumstances, New York allows voters to cast an absentee ballot only in limited circumstances, such as if they will be away from their home county on Election Day or if they are ill or disabled.

The state has expanded eligibility in 2020 and 2021, however, to account for the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, a voter can request an absentee ballot if they are unable to head to the polls because of the "risk of contracting or spreading a disease that may cause illness."

That would include COVID-19, which means any voter can request a mail-in ballot while the pandemic is ongoing.

Do I have to request an absentee ballot?

Yes. For November's election, you will have to formally request an absentee ballot.

That's different from elections during the height of the pandemic earlier this year, when local officials were required to send you an absentee application (in the case of the primary) or an actual ballot (in the case of school budget votes).

How do I request an absentee ballot?

There are two ways to request an absentee ballot.

By visiting absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov and filling out the online form.

By contacting your county's board of elections by phone, email, fax, mail or in person.

You can find your county board's contact information at www.elections.ny.gov/CountyBoards.html.

If you're requesting an absentee ballot for reasons having to do with COVID-19, make sure you pick the "temporary illness" option when asked for your reasoning.

When do I need to request an absentee ballot?

Your ballot request must be completed (or postmarked) by Oct. 27 if you're submitting it via mail, email, online, phone or in person, according to the state Board of Elections.

You can apply for an absentee ballot in person at your local board of elections up until Nov. 2, the day before the election.

Be aware. The U.S. Postal Service has warned states, including New York, that it can't guarantee your absentee ballot will get to you on time unless the application comes in at least 15 days before election.

So if you want to ensure your ballot gets to you on time, send in your application prior to Oct. 19.

What is the deadline to send in my absentee ballot?

If you're mailing your absentee ballot in, it has to be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by your county board of elections by Nov. 10.

To make sure you hit those deadlines, the earlier you send it in, the better. The U.S. Postal Service recommends sending it in at least seven days before Election Day, according to the state Board of Elections.

You can also drop off your absentee ballot in person at your county board of elections or a polling place no later than 9 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Or you can drop it off at your early voting site during the early voting period, which runs from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1.

What happens if I vote by mail AND in person at my polling place?

If that happens, your in-person vote at your polling place counts, according to the state.

Your local board of elections is required to check the poll book — the thing you sign when you show up to vote — before opening absentee ballots. If you signed in to vote in person, your absentee ballot will be tossed.