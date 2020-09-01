A resurrected fund provides relief to local families struggling financially

CANANDAIGUA — When the extra $600 a week unemployment benefit ended in July, many people were left strapped for cash — in some cases, unable to pay for basic needs such as housing.

“People are really struggling now,” said Brenda Spratt, executive director of Family Promise of Ontario County, a nonprofit that addresses homelessness. A grant from the newly revived Neighbor to Neighbor fund in Canandaigua helped Family Promise provide a mom with the money needed to pay her rent, so she and her four children could stay in their home.

As nonprofits and charity organizations such as Family Promise pool resources and make adjustments to how they help — with social distancing and other safety measures necessary during the pandemic — the fund, now called N2N, is helping fill gaps.

For example, Spratt said Family Promise could no longer rely on volunteers to offer overnight accommodations for its families, due to the pandemic. So Family Promise had to rent three apartments as emergency shelters, incurring additional expenses even as more people need help. Spratt explained how an N2N grant helped the mom pay her rent, which also provided needed income to her landlord and relieved Family Promise of the expense.

The N2N fund continues the mission of the Neighbor to Neighbor fund set up decades ago by George Ewing, former editor and publisher of the Daily Messenger. The fund provided one-time emergency assistance to people in the community. After the Ewing family sold the newspaper in 2007, the fund was eventually dissolved.

Now under the umbrella of the Finger Lakes Area Community Endowment at Canandaigua National Bank, N2N is providing assistance through partner organizations: Canandaigua Churches in Action; Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes; Family Promise of Ontario County; Gleaners Community Kitchen; Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County; Partnership for Ontario County; The Salvation Army; St. Vincent de Paul Society; and Wood Library.

Each N2N grant, at a maximum of $500, goes to help those within the town or city of Canandaigua.

“We are starting small,” said Steve Martin, CNB senior vice president, director community affairs. Martin, who serves on the six-member N2N steering committee, said the idea is to first concentrate on the need in Canandaigua. As the fund grows — it now stands in the five figures since being revived a few months ago — grants may eventually go to those in the larger community, he said.

Steering committee member Meg LaDouce Reed said the overwhelming need for emergency assistance has been for rent, especially since the unemployment bonus expired in July. Grants have also helped pay utility bills and for a household appliance, among other necessities. Reed said it’s a simple application process through the partner agencies, which provide a name, address, and a client’s specific need. For now, it’s a one-time grant per recipient.

Along with Martin and Reed, other N2N steering committee members are Laurie O’Shaughnessy, Ellen Polimeni, Cindy Vanderlee and Bob Zimmerman.

You can donate to N2N online, at cnbank.com/FLACE; or by mail: Neighbor to Neighbor Fund, P.O. Box 756, Canandaigua, NY 14424. You can also give directly to one of the partner agencies that provide emergency relief and assistance.

