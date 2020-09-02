ROCHESTER — Rochester Police have arrested a man they say is connected to a violent incident where windows at News 10NBC were shattered.

The incident happened at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16. Police say two groups were exchanging gunfire on East Avenue when several bullets hit and shattered windows in the lobby of News10NBC and at Bubble Fusion across the street. No one was injured at either location. News 10NBC’s security cameras captured the incident.

On Tuesday, police arrested Darnell Barry, 28, of Rochester.

He is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment for his alleged involvement in the incident. Police say he was also charged with second-degree assault in connection to a separate incident that happened in June.