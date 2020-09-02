The Republican National Convention talked about the COVID-19 pandemic as if it were in the past tense. Wasn’t it an awful thing? Didn’t that hurt?

By refusing to acknowledge either past mistakes or present reality, they are effectively declaring: “mission accomplished.” Now where have we heard that before?

The belief that the world’s most powerful government can ignore reality whenever it wants to was the governing philosophy with which the second Bush administration pursued the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. It was made explicit in 2004 by an unnamed administration official quoted by The New York Times (widely considered to be Karl Rove, though Rove has denied it), who said “the reality-based community” didn’t understand that a government as powerful as the United States could create its own realities.

The unnamed administration official was right enough that Bush got re-elected that year … but after another decade-and-a-half, how do we feel about the Iraq War now? Do we consider it a success? Something we’re proud of? Something we’re eager to do again?

No … reality caught up with us. It always does, it’s just that there’s often a long lag time and powerful people are often protected from the consequences of their actions. President Bush, for example, is doing quite well right now; the thousands of American soldiers who died in the Persian Gulf, on the other hand, are still dead. The disabled, still disabled. The money we spent on a war we no longer believe in? Still spent. The region we destabilized? Still unstable.

Now we have another president, surrounded by a corrupt zoo of enablers, who believes that by applying the force of the American government he is bigger and stronger than reality. But the Bush administration was refusing to admit to reality in a nation on the other side of the Earth, where it was all too easy for Americans who were not serving to ignore what was going on and pretend nothing was wrong.

President Trump is refusing to admit to reality in our own country and we see the results in real time: hundreds of thousands of Americans are dead, our economy is in a historic recession that is likely to get worse and the coronavirus is nowhere near contained in America, even though many developed nations have been able to open back up. By refusing to even pretend to try to bring Americans together in a time of crisis, he has made that crisis so much worse.

Based on what happened with the Bush administration and the Iraq War, I think there are two things we need to understand about what’s likely to happen next.

The first is that reality will catch up to us as a country. The more we refuse to listen to medical experts, the longer the coronavirus will last and the more Americans will die needlessly. The more we give big tax breaks to big corporations but squeeze working Americans dry, the worse our economy will get for most of us. The longer we ignore climate change, the worse hurricanes, droughts and record-breaking heat will get and the harder it will be to live.

But that’s what happens to us. It’s not necessarily what’s going to happen to Trump. Though a remarkable number of his cronies have ended up arrested and in jail — a truly historic number — there is every likelihood that we, as a people, will suffer for his actions in ways that he, as a person, will not. Because … and he could not have made this any clearer through his actions … he is not with us. He does not stand with us, he does not share with us, he does not fight alongside us, he does not grieve with us, he does not support us. He’s not even on our side. He is the war hawk who dodged the draft, the champion of Christianity who does not read the Bible or live by its precepts, the bankrupt billionaire who cheats on his taxes, the “law and order” president who surrounds himself with corruption and encourages law-breaking.

Like the Iraq War, this denial of reality will go on as long as we let it. The longer it does, the more we will suffer. But he will never stop it, because our suffering does not matter to him.

The second thing is that if it stops, there will likely be no grand repudiation. No glorious moment that many liberals yearn for, in which everyone sees the error of their ways and admits to their follies and mortifies their flesh as they cry out “mea culpa!” at the gates of the faculty lounges.

No, that’s not how this works.

Everyone now knows that the Iraq War was folly, but that knowledge didn’t come in a grand gesture of remorse. It was a turning away that moved so slowly that those who were doing it could deny that they were turning at all. We now pretend that a war that nobody supports was in fact a war that no one ever supported.

Like the Iraq War, Trump and Trumpism is likely going to last for a while and it won’t end in a mass moment of clarity, it will be a gradual turning away until — assuming we still have a country left at the end of it — you’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone who will admit “oh, yeah, I thought that guy being president was a great idea!”

Many of us may find this unfortunate and unsatisfying, but it is something we want to encourage. If we want to make the damage he causes to everything he touches stop, then we need to make it easier for people to back away from him — not demand that they flagellate themselves in the public square before we will deign to acknowledge them.

We need, America desperately needs, a coality of the reality-based community. I, too, would rather more of us have come to it earlier, but anyone who joins it now should be thanked, not shamed. Over 150,000 Americans needlessly dead — so far — was just one of the costs that his presidency is making us pay. We can stop him before the next 150,000.

Benjamin Wachs archives his work at www.FascinatingStranger.com. Email him at Benjamin@FascinatingStranger.com.