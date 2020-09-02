Penfield Public Library had to be creative for its 2020 Summer Reading Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s modified Children’s Summer Reading Game focused on the theme “Imagine Your Story.” Children entering grades K-6 were invited to play the game online. For each week that participants met their reading contract goal, they earned a New York state-themed prize. At final count, 356 children registered for the program and read a total of 160,626 minutes.

The Children’s Reading Game was funded by Friends of Penfield Public Library. Virtual programs included Amazing Magic Joe, The ScienceTellers, Womba Africa, Omnipresent Puppet Theater and Drawing with Scott Gibala-Broxholm.

The grand finale was Doug Rougeux, of BubbleMania, who entertained over 170 children. To play the reading game, each child received a special reading calendar, color game book, paper dice and other incentives.

The Teen Summer Reading Game was open to students entering grades 6-12, also themed “Imagine Your Story.” Twelve readers logged hours and three won prizes in the raffle. Teens were invited to participate by reading different types of books and performing tasks in a summer reading coupon booklet. Each task completed from the book earned them scratch-off raffle tickets, giving each a chance to win instantly and compete for raffle prize packages.

Summer teen programming included a four-week Teen Writing Club attended by five students. Chariot Learning offered a practice SAT and ACT for 10 attendees, while a virtual author visit with Alex Sanchez had 12 participants. Tiny Terrariums with Jardin Terrariums had 20 registered and Virtual Circus Arts with Benjamin Berry had three.

The 23rd annual Summer Reading Game was open to readers ages 18 and older. Twelve adults participated in the game and read 33 books. There were multiple prizes drawn for each of the six weeks. Eleven winners won gift certificates to Trader Joe’s, Barnes & Noble, Wegmans, Leo’s Bakery & Deli, Panera Bread, Burger King and Brueggers Bagels.

The library welcomes suggestions or comments about specific reading programs. Call (585) 340-8720 for information.