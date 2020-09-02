Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor invites New Yorkers to take part in the Canalway Challenge this fall, tracing history and tracking miles along the state’s canals and Canalway Trail.

The Canalway Challenge is free, and registration is open to people of all ages and abilities. Participants set their own mileage goal and walk, run, cycle or paddle to achieve it.

This fall, participants are encouraged to take up a quest to discover food and beverages, historic sites, parks, and communities. Hot on the Trail participants will list their favorite sites for the chance to win a $50 gift card to the New York State Canal Store.

Visit eriecanalway.org/explore/challenge for information.