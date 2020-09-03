Two other people were seriously injured in the four-vehicle accident

WATERLOO — Two young children were killed and two others were seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash on the Thruway in Seneca County Thursday.

State police responded to the crash in the westbound lanes at the Junius Ponds Rest Area around 10:30 a.m.

Investigators believe traffic was slowing for a lane closure when a pickup truck failed to slow down and struck a minivan from behind, which struck a small passenger vehicle, which struck a tractor-trailer.

The two passengers in the back seat in the minivan, ages 9 and 11, were killed. Investigators said the children were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash..

The driver and front-seat passenger of that minivan were airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with serious injuries.

The truck driver was treated at the scene. The driver of the other passenger vehicle was transported to Geneva General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

State police have not released the names of the victims, pending notification of family.

The westbound lanes reopened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The investigation is continuing, and charges are pending, state police said.