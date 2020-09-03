An informal reception in the Newark High School Library served to share memories about and thank district staff members who retired this year.

Superintendent Matt Cook expressed his congratulations and appreciation for the employees’ service to the Newark Central School District.

Principals John Ginter from Lincoln School, Teresa Prinzi from Newark Middle School and Rhonda Underhill from Perkins School then reflected on contributions made by the now-retired staff.

The reception also was attended by Board of Education members Eric DeTaeye, Russ Harris, Yvonne MacTaggart, Richard Martin and Pat Verdine; Ed Gnau, assistant superintendent of business; Jeff Hamelinck, principal of Kelley School; Kerri Levine, director of pupil services for NCSD; and Krista Lewis, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

Retiring this year are Lincoln kindergarten teacher Kathryn Beck after 19 years; Lincoln, NHS and Perkins music teacher Mary Lou Bonnell after 20 1/2 years; Lincoln pre-kindergarten teacher Tami Brinkman after 30 years; Lincoln teacher assistant Christel Burm after 27 years; NHS English teacher Amy Lannon after 33 years; Perkins TA Margaret Russell after 20 years; NMS TA Lisa Trask after 21 years; and NHS TA Mary Wage after 21 years.

NHS science teacher Elaine Esan, who retired after 20 1/2 years, and Kelley third grade teacher Scott Martin, who retired after 16 years, were recognized virtually earlier this summer.