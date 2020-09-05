For years, I have read Curt Smith’s columns with admiration and interest. While in graduate school at the University of Rochester, I audited his course on presidential rhetoric, so I know he appreciates the value of thoughtful persuasion. That is why I found his column of Aug. 27 (“Biden-Harris: The Perfect Pair”) disappointing.

Mr. Smith’s thesis is that Joe Biden is a puppet of a Democratic Party gone too far left. Biden is a “figurehead” “propped up” by the more radical elements of the Democratic Party, who will use him as a “Trojan horse” to obtain power over the government and go about “perverting and distorting” America.

The truth is more subtle, and the proof is in Smith’s column. If Joe Biden really chose Kamala Harris as his running mate because he wants to engage in “smash-mouth identity politics,” then he chose foolishly: a poll cited by Smith in the same article shows that Harris’s favorability among Blacks and liberals — 50% and 26%, respectively — suggests she is anything but the idol of both the traditional and the far-left Democratic constituencies.

Smith chalks this “fascinating” poll result up to Harris’ “fake” persona, but her record as a California prosecutor likely explains the reluctance of these two key segments of the Democratic base to embrace her. Consider, too, Smith’s criticism of Biden’s pattern of changing sides on key issues. While the critique has merit, when the sitting president is a pro-choice Democrat turned pro-life Republican, it has all the bite of a glass of flat seltzer. Ditto his critique of Biden’s opposition to the troop surge during the Iraq War.

In 2016, Donald Trump ran on the promise of reducing America’s military involvement abroad and repeatedly reminded voters of his own opposition to the initial invasion. To read Smith’s column, you would never know who Joe Biden is running against.

Maybe there is a reason behind Smith’s omission of Trump’s name. Who does Smith say he would “vote for … for life”? Margaret Thatcher. This bit of humor shows just how far the conservative movement has deteriorated from its 1980s heyday, back when Smith wrote speeches for George H.W. Bush. Trump takes to Twitter to trade insults with opponents, showing none of the spine of the “Iron Lady.” In demeanor, institutional stewardship and character, he is the antithesis of Smith’s former boss, former President George H.W. Bush.

Trump memorably insulted Bush’s son Jeb as “low energy” during the 2016 campaign for the Republican nomination, and did not invite another Bush son, former President George W. Bush, to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention. He does not deserve the endorsement of a conservative of Smith’s character and credentials. Smith knows that, so he does not give it. But neither do Joe Biden nor Kamala Harris deserve Smith’s unqualified criticism.

Nick Knopf is a Canandaigua resident.